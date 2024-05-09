Natalie Byron-Teare has officially been re-elected as the Mayor of Douglas for 2024-25.
At the annual Douglas Council meeting on Wednesday, members of the council voted unanimously to elect Councillor Byron-Teare to the role for the second successive term.
Proposed by Councillor Ms Janet Thommeny, Mrs Byron-Teare was described as ‘the first citizen of Douglas’, who ‘engaged with all members and sectors of the community, promoting inclusivity and charity in all her duties’.
These comments were endorsed by her seconder, Councillor Devon Watson, who said the Mayor was ‘respected by colleagues and the public at large’.
In accepting the nomination, Mrs Byron-Teare said: ‘Naturally this is a very proud moment and to know my colleagues have confidence in me to fulfil the role for another twelve months is humbling.
‘I think it is integral for any elected official to be accessible and approachable and, looking ahead, I fully intend to continue with the community engagement theme, working with local schools and supporting charities, as well as raising awareness about the role of the Council and Mayor and what we do.
‘I also intend to work closely within our ever expanding and diverse communities to ensure this Council is fully aware of the specific needs of the people we serve. I look forward to the year ahead with confidence and with enthusiasm.’
Once again, Mrs Byron-Teare will be supported by her consort and husband Mr Andrew Teare.
The Mayor will also be joined by the Deputy Mayor Peter Washington, with Kristina Washington taking up the role of Deputy Mayoress.
Serving as Mayor’s chaplain for a second successive term will be Reverend Monsignor John Devine OBE, Dean of the Catholic Church in the Isle of Man and the Cathedral Church of St Mary of the Isle.