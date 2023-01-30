The second candidate for March's Legislative Council election has been announced.
Tanya August-Hanson wants to continue in the role, having first been elected as an MLC in 2018.
She has been nominated by Clare Barber MHK, seconded by Dr Michelle Haywood MHK and is supported by Lawrie Hooper MHK and David Ashford MBE MHK.
Miss August-Hanson along with Marlene Maska, Paul Craine and Diane Kelsey are all coming to the end of their current terms as MLC.
Diane Kelsey wants to continue in the role and was nominated on Friday. It is also believed that Mr Craine has indicated he wants to stand again. Mrs Maska has already announced she will not be standing for re-election.
Four seats are up for grabs in the upper chamber of Tynwald.
Nominations close on February 24.