TT 2022: Three races on Friday, but all are shortened from planned distance

Three shortened races will now take place on Senior Race Day ( Dave Kneale )

Following disruption to Wednesday’s racing and the cancellation of racing on Thursday, a revised three-race schedule has been confirmed for Friday’s final day of the TT.

All roads around the Mountain Course will be closed by 10am with a two-lap Monster Energy Supersport TT getting underway at 10.45am.

The week’s second 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race will follow over two laps, starting at 12.30pm. This year’s TT then draws to a close with the headline Milwaukee Senior race, starting at 2.15pm and over a four-lap race distance.

Talking about tomorrow’s revised schedule, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said: ‘We are pleased to be able to finish the TT off with an action-packed schedule featuring three races.

‘To do this it means shortening races which is a decision that is not taken lightly. But in order to get all three races completed ahead of forecasted strong winds later in the day it is essential.’