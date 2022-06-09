TT 2022: Three races on Friday, but all are shortened from planned distance
Following disruption to Wednesday’s racing and the cancellation of racing on Thursday, a revised three-race schedule has been confirmed for Friday’s final day of the TT.
All roads around the Mountain Course will be closed by 10am with a two-lap Monster Energy Supersport TT getting underway at 10.45am.
The week’s second 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race will follow over two laps, starting at 12.30pm. This year’s TT then draws to a close with the headline Milwaukee Senior race, starting at 2.15pm and over a four-lap race distance.
Talking about tomorrow’s revised schedule, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said: ‘We are pleased to be able to finish the TT off with an action-packed schedule featuring three races.
‘To do this it means shortening races which is a decision that is not taken lightly. But in order to get all three races completed ahead of forecasted strong winds later in the day it is essential.’
‘We also need to factor in the fatigue levels of our competitors, teams, and marshals, and this revised schedule is set against the workload and stress on everyone involved.’
