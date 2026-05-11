Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the main A1 Peel Road in St John’s.
Police have confirmed that a road closure is in place between Station Road in St John’s and Queen Elizabeth II High School while the incident is ongoing.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area where possible and seek alternative routes.
It’s likely to impact rush hour traffic heading west.
In a statement issued on social media, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Emergency Services are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the main Peel Road in St Johns.
‘There is a road closure in place between Station Road, St Johns and QE2 High School. Please avoid the area where possible.
‘Thank you for your patience.’
Updates are expected as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.