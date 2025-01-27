A section of the Mountain Road has been closed by the Department of Infrastructure due to severe flooding.
The stretch of road from Ramsey to the Bungalow will be closed after the effects of strong rainfall on Monday morning, with significant flooding on the veranda making it unsafe for travel.
A spokesperson from the DOI said: ‘We are sending a gully sucker to the area in an effort to clear the drains of sediment and alleviate the issue.
‘The road is currently expected to be open by 4.30pm.’
The DOI has also confirmed that Castle Street in Peel is closed to vehicular traffic until Wednesday, January 29.
This is to allow contractors to erect scaffolding in the street and repair a roof of a private property that was damaged in Storm Eowyn.