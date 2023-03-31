The Mountain Road will be closed between Barrule Park, Ramsey and the Bungalow for the best part of next week.The section of the A18 will be closed from 9.30am on Monday (April 3) and it is intended that this closure will be lifted at the end of the working day on Thursday (April 6).
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure's highway services division said: 'The principal reason that this road is to be closed is that the road surface is to be resurfaced above Waterworks corner at Tower Bends on the exit from Ramsey.
'A notification will be issued on Thursday to confirm whether any of this additional time will be required.
'Other works at multiple sites inside the closure area will be done by the Department during this period.
'In addition to the DoI’s planned works, contractors for DEFA will be felling a number of roadside trees between Ramsey Hairpin and Waterworks corner. The trees that are being removed are either dead, or are diseased and considered to be at risk of falling across the carriageway unless dealt with.
'The nature of the works mean that it is not practicable to open the road outside of working hours.'
Businesses at the Bungalow (Isle of Man Transport's Snaefell Mountain Railway. Snaefell Summit Restaurant and Cafe, Victory Cafe Isle of Man ) are all accessible from Douglas and Sulby (Tholt Y Will Road) through these works.