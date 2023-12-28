The Department of Infrastructure has said the section of the Mountain Road between Ramsey and the Bungalow will remain shut until at least Tuesday.
The road was shut on Wednesday when heavy rain caused a land slip on that section of the A18.
A DoI spokesperson said the road had to remain closed because of the risk of further land slips: 'The Mountain Road from Ramsey to Bungalow is to remain closed until Tuesday, at the earliest.
'This is due to the high risk of further land slips. Work is currently underway to try and stabilise the area.'