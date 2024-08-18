Police have confirmed that a section of the Mountain Road will remain closed for a ‘significant period’ after a red flag incident during Sunday afternoon’s opening qualifying session of this year’s Manx Grand Prix.
The rest of the Mountain Course has now been reopened, but there was nearly an hour delay to this while organisers and emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the incident that happened just before 5pm.
No further details of the rider involved or their condition have been released as yet.
A statement from the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘A closure will remain in place between the Bungalow and the Creg-Ny-Baa whilst a police investigation takes place following an incident during the final session of this evening's qualifying session.
‘This will be for a significant period.’