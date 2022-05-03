Section of nature reserve fenced off to protect its nesting birds

A section of an Andreas nature reserve has been fenced off to protect endangered birds nesting on the beach.

Manx Wildlife Trust decided to fence off 710m of the upper beach at Cronk y Bing Nature Reserve at the Lhen to keep the ringed plover from disturbance.

A recent survey found there were nests containing eggs in areas which have high footfall from walkers enjoying the shore, according to the charity.

The whole of the beach at Cronk y Bing is a legally protected Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI), in part because of important ground nesting birds.

Ringed plover are a bird of conservation concern in the Isle of Man and have the highest level of legal protection under the Wildlife Act 1990.

There are fines of £10,000 for anyone found to be disturbing these birds whilst nesting.

Another report found that there are only around 39 pairs of ringed plover nesting in the island.

This motivated MWT to fence off the upper beach (between the high-tide mark and the sand dunes) to prevent people and their dogs damaging eggs or disturbing adults and their chicks.

‘Their eggs are tiny, well camouflaged to look like pebbles, and are very hard to see,’ said the charity.

‘All people accessing the beach are requested to keep dogs on a short lead until the August 31, 2022, and to adhere to all signage.

‘The use of vehicles, including motorbikes on the foreshore is strictly prohibited.

‘The protection zone covers only 710m of our 160km long coastline, however walkers should be aware that ringed plover and oystercatchers may nest on any areas of upper sand and shingle around the whole Island and should avoid walking in this areas, especially at high tide.’

This follows warnings from various charities about nesting birds in the island.

Manx Wild Bird Aid most recently reminded people that once a bird has started building a nest, that nest is legally protected and must not be removed until the bird is no longer using it.