There is no evidence of enhanced radiation levels in Manx waters following reports of a leak at the Sellafield nuclear plant, the government insists.
A recurring silo leak at the Cumbrian facility, which is just 34 miles from the Manx coast, has been raised at meetings of a stakeholders’ group attended by a Isle of Man Government representative.
The Guardian newspaper has published a series of reports highlighting safety concerns at Sellafield and alleging breaches in cybersecurity and a toxic workplace culture.
It claims a leak of radioactive liquid into the ground from the Magnox swarf storage silo – one of the site’s most hazardous legacy facilities - is likely to continue for decades, while concrete cracks have developed in a storage pond containing decades of nuclear sludge from spent fuel rods.
A £212m decommissioning programme is under way with a milestone reached this summer with waste being retrieved from the four legacy ponds and silos for the first time.
A leak from cracks withing the Magnox silo was first noted in the 1970s and was reported to be happening again in November 2019, with the loss of radioactive liquid increasing with time. But the Office of Nuclear Regulation deem the risk is ‘as low as reasobably practicable’.
The Manx government said it is actively engaged in monitoring operations at Sellafield, which it said will continue to be a licensed nuclear facility for the foreseeable future – and no measurable increasing in radiation levels had been detected following the recent silo leak.
A spokesperson said: ‘The West Cumbria Sellafield Stakeholders Group (WCSSG), attended by a representative from the Isle of Man Government, plays a crucial role in scrutinising the clean-up activities of the Sellafield site through its five working groups.
‘These groups meet regularly, providing a platform for members, including the Isle of Man, to assess various aspects of the nuclear industry in West Cumbria.
‘Sellafield, a storage facility for nuclear waste, faces challenges such as legacy nuclear waste and a recent silo leak, which is under discussion at stakeholders’ meetings.
‘Despite concerns, food and drinking water testing conducted by the UK Environment Agency around the Sellafield site, as well as environmental testing by the Isle of Man Government Laboratory of Manx waters, show no measurable increase in radiation levels. The results of these tests are publicly available, ensuring transparency and accountability.’
The spokesperson said the Isle of Man Government actively participates in meetings with the UK Government, and is regularly informed about long-term plans for the disposal of waste at Sellafield.
She said: ‘There is no evidence of enhanced radiation levels detected in Manx waters, and the government continues to engage with the UK Government and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority to address concerns raised in the investigation.
‘The government’s primary focus is on ensuring the safety of both the local and regional environment and the well-being of Manx residents.’