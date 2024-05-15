Manx National Week between June 30 and July 7 will be marked with a variety of events and activities across the island.
President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly said: ‘I feel it is important to commemorate our origins, remember what makes us a unique nation and ultimately promote pride in our island.
‘With this in mind, we wanted to re-ignite Manx National Week and encourage the wider community to celebrate everything that is Manx and special to our island and our local areas.’
Annual events like the Cronk-y-Voddy Sports Day and the traditional Tynwald Day Ceremony on Friday, July 5 will be highlights of the week.
Other planned events over the period include Manx National Heritage’s Martin Parr photography exhibition, an archive exhibition at The Leece Museum in Peel and Manx National Week displays across selected primary schools, including Laxey, Dhoon and Willaston.
A spokesperson for the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald said: ‘There will be something for every member of the family to enjoy and take part in with easy access to see what is happening each day on the events page at www.visitisleofman.com
‘Events will also be shared across social media platforms so please contact the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald if you are running an event during Manx National Week and would like this to be listed across our digital channels email [email protected]’
Any schools, local authorities or individuals interested in running an event during Manx National Week and who would like to apply for additional funding, applications for the government’s domestic event fund are still available.