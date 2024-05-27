Family members of those who lost their lives during the two World Wars are being invited to pay their respects to loved ones later this week.
Douglas City Council is inviting both them, and members of the public generally, to attend a short service at the cenotaph marking the 100th anniversary of the iconic War Memorial on Douglas Promenade.
The structure commemorates the citizens of Douglas who lost their lives in both World Wars with an inscription carved into the stonework around the plinth which reads: ‘Douglas commemorates the loyalty, courage and self sacrifice of those who fell in the Great Wars 1914 - 1918, 1939 – 1945.’
It was constructed by local stonecutter, TS Quayle, a century ago at a cost of £3,400 (valued today at £250,000), money raised by public subscription.
The names listed on the roll of honour amounted to 700 before names of fallen World War II men and women were later incorporated into the 50-feet tall statue which was designed by Ewart Crellin and takes the form of a 40ft-high column topped by a 10ft-high statue of an infantry soldier.
Made mostly of Foxdale granite, the inscription panels and floor paving of the memorial are of Westmoreland slate.
On Wednesday, May 29, a short service will be held at the memorial from 3.30pm before a wreath is laid by Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare, Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson (Chair of the War Memorial Committee) and veteran organisations.
Anyone is welcome to lay a wreath on the day.
Mrs Byron-Teare will welcome members of the public before prayers led by the Mayor’s Chaplain, the Reverend Monsignor John Devine.
As well as a two minutes silence, which will be preceded by the playing of the Last Post and, subsequently, the Reveille, a poem, especially written by the current Manx Bard, Boakesey Closs, will be read out to conclude the service.