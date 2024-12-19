The Isle of Man National Holocaust Memorial Day service will take place on Sunday, January 26 at the Cathedral Church of St Mary of the Isle in Douglas.
Starting at 3pm, the service is in memory of the victims of the Holocaust plus the genocides in Rohingya, Armenia, Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur and all others committed throughout history.
Open to all, it will include readings from members of the community that have direct links to historical tragedies, as well as the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, the IX Manx Bard Jordanne Kennaugh and students from high schools in the island.
Carol Jempson, one of the organisers of the service, said: ‘The need to commemorate the victims of global genocides has never been more important.
‘As we mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, many of those people that were tragically involved with historical genocides are unfortunately being lost to time.
‘It is therefore vitally important that we ensure we learn from the past and educate the next generation so we can create a better future for all.’