Some island churches and organisations are preparing to take part in the 2025 World Day of Prayer.
The annual event is celebrated in more than 170 countries annually on the first Friday of March.
The World Day of Prayer is an international ecumenical Christian laywomen's initiative.
The movement aims to bring together women of various races, cultures and traditions in a yearly common day of prayer.
In the south of the island, there will be a service at Colby Methodist church at 11am to mark the day.
A spokesperson for the church said all will be welcome to attend. the service.