A series of five community information events are to be held next month introducing proposals for the island’s first offshore windfarm.
Orsted, a Danish multinational energy company, has produced a booklet with a scoping report that will be delivered to homes across the island next week.
The proposals come while discussions continue regarding an onshore windfarm in the south of the island, with Earystane and Scard being announced recently as the preferred site for Manx Utilities (MUA).
Orsted say the community events will ‘give local people an opportunity to meet the team and learn about the approach to developing the project’.
The project has been named ‘Mooir Vannin Offshore Windfarm’, with ‘Mooir Vannin’ coming from the Manx language term ‘sea of the Isle of Man’.
The events in November will all run from 2.30pm to 7pm on a ‘drop in’ basis.
On Monday, November 20 the session will be in the Laxey Glen Pavilion, on Tuesday, November 21 in Milntown House, Lezayre Road, Wednesday, November 22 at the Kelvin Dawson Community Hub in Peel, Thursday, Novermber 23 at the Port Erin Arts Centre in Victoria Square and Saturday, November 25 at the Villa Marina Promenade Suite.
John Galloway, Orsted development director for the Isle of Man, said: ‘We are excited to introduce the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm. This once in a generation opportunity for the Isle of Man to explore its energy security and independence, generate revenue for the government and bring real economic benefits to the island.
‘The information events we are hosting across the island, and our information booklet, are both important steps in the process of community engagement.
‘Our Isle of Man development team are looking forward to the chance to meet, discuss and share views on how offshore wind power off the coast of Maughold Head could support the Isle of Man’s journey to net zero in the decades to come.’
As plans are refined in the coming months, Orsted will share more detailed designs and layouts for the windfarm at future events.
Following extensive assessment and consultation throughout 2024, Orsted intend to submit an application for planning consent to the government in early 2025.