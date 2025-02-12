The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) is still inviting applications for seven new members to join the Isle of Man Education Council next month.
The government say the advisory body plays a key role in shaping education in the Isle of Man, serving as a vital link between DESC, schools and University College Isle of Man.
Members contribute valuable skills, expertise, and fresh perspectives, working as independent voices within school governing bodies.
Successful applicants will sit on the governing bodies of one of the secondary schools and three or four primary school and may also contribute to other bodies such as the religious education advisory committee.
Collaborating closely with DESC, to help shape policies, provide guidance, and strengthen the island’s education system for all learners.
Their contributions are key to driving positive change and maintaining high standards across schools.
Following the appointment of three new members in October 2024, the DESC is now seeking seven more enthusiastic individuals to join the Council and help shape the future of education in the Isle of Man.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture and chair of the Education Council Daphne Caine said: ‘The Education Council offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals with a broad range of skills and expertise who are passionate about education and dedicated to creating safe, inspiring learning environments for all.
‘I want to sincerely thank all past and present members for their dedication and invaluable contributions - it is greatly appreciated.’
The Department has recently extended the deadline and now invites individuals to express their interest by emailing a CV to [email protected] no later than Sunday, March 2.