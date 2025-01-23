Police are investigating after a number of schools across the island received a bomb threat by email.
There was chaos during the school runs this morning as pupils and staff were either evacuated or kept safe away from the buildings after the email arrived at 7.37am.
The likes of Ballakermeen, Queen Elizabeth II and St Mary’s Primary School all received the email along with a number of other schools.
But the situation was quickly assessed by police and other authorities who determined there was no risk and pupils were able to return before 9am.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘At 7.37am this morning the Emergency Services Joint Control Room were informed that a number of primary and secondary schools in the island had received a bomb threat via email.
‘Police immediately attended the schools affected and liaised with staff to facilitate the protocol for such threats. This threat has caused significant disruption and no doubt concerns for students, parents and staff affected.
‘Police would like to thank everyone for their quick response to this incident and can confirm the threat has been assessed and we are satisfied that there is no perceived risk to the public, students or members of the public and schools have been re-opened with consultation with Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
‘Police will continue to investigate the origins of the threat and will take the appropriate action to those involved.’