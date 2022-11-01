Severe gales warning
Subscribe newsletter
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for severe gales for tomorrow between 9am and 5pm.
Gale to severe gale force south or south-southwest winds developing on Wednesday morning with gusts 55 to 65mph, widely, but perhaps 70mph in more exposed locations.
Some travel disruption likely as well as minor structural damage in places, with the risk of trees or branches falling onto some roads and/or overhead conductors.
There will be a period of heavy rain too, which will probably give localised problems due to standing water on roads where gullies become blocked by further autumn leaves.
The wind will veer southwest mid to late afternoon, with the gales lowly abating.
Today’s forecast
Any showers at first today will soon die out, leaving sunny spells for much of the day, although a few showers are likely during the evening.
The southwest winds will start off fresh to strong, before easing for a time during the afternoon, with the maximum temperature 13 Celsius.
Tonight will stay dry, before rain develops tomorrow morning as the southerly winds increase to gale or severe gale force.
Strengths will peak around early afternoon, with gusts 60-70mph, and a medium risk of storm force gusts of 70-80mph briefly.
The rain will then clear later in the afternoon as the winds turn to the southwest and start to ease.
Outlook
Much quieter on Thursday and Friday, with sunshine and scattered showers.
Sunrise: 7:19am Today
Sunset: 4:45pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |