The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer is offering 19 to 25 year olds the chance to immerse themselves in the work of Government House for a day.
Participants will shadow the Lieutenant Governor during a typical day’s work to understand the responsibilities and purpose of the role.
The programme has been developed in partnership with University College Isle of Man (UCM) and is open to those attending UCM or who are in the early stages of employment in the island.
It will run for six months to begin with and there will be one shadowing opportunity each month from February.
Participants will experience the breadth of His Excellency Sir John Lorimer’s work, typically through meetings, visits to events, and the day-to-day work of the Government House team.
The Lieutenant Governor is the King’s personal representative and impartial adviser in the island. The role performs executive functions relating to Tynwald and shadowing may also include observing Tynwald sessions.
The Lieutenant Governor has a distinguished career in the British Army, with tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan and across the Middle East. He is a former Chief of Joint Operations, commanding all of the UK Armed Forces global operations, and for three years was Defence Senior Adviser Middle East and North Africa.
His Excellency said: ‘I am delighted to be able to offer an opportunity for young people to spend some time with me, seeing some of the work that I do, both public facing as well as behind the scenes.
‘The role of Lieutenant Governor is probably more diverse than perhaps one would expect, and I hope that those who volunteer for the shadowing programme will find it interesting and worthwhile.’
For more details, to apply and request an expression of interest form, please email [email protected].