There has been a large jump in the number of visas issued to migrant workers and their dependants.
The number of entry clearance approvals increased from just over 300 in 2019 to about 1,100 last year.
Figures from the Customs and Excise division were released as part of a Council of Ministers’ report on Inward Migration - incentives and disincentives.
That report confirmed that the island’s population grew by just 461 between May 2021 and May 2023 - a number that falls far short of the government’s aim to create 5,000 new jobs by 2032 and plan for a resulting estimated population of 100,000 by 2037.
It showed that while 3,705 people migrated into the Isle of Man between May 2021 and May 2023, outward migration over that period was 2,709. There were also fewer births than deaths during that time, resulting in the increase in the population of just 461.
Noting the large rise in visa approvals since 2019, the report said that this is understood to be at least partly due to Brexit, as EU nationals must now obtain a visa to live and work in the Isle of Man.
Visas are required for anyone seeking to reside in the Isle of Man who do not already have permission to live in the Common Travel Area.
But the report notes that it is not known when or whether those persons will actually land in the Isle of Man.
All visa applications have an entry clearance stage, which are time limited and the duration of which depends on the type of visa held.
Since 2019, 47% of all successful entry clearance applications have been for worker migrants, with a further 28% being for their dependants.
A valid job offer, based in the island and from an island-based employer, is required to obtain a worker migrant visa, and the individual’s right to remain in the island is dependent on them remaining in the employment for which they were able to obtain the visa.
The report shows that it is predominantly younger people who successfully obtain entry clearance through the immigration routes, peaking in the 25-34 age group, followed by the 35-44 and then 45-54 age groups. There is only a negligible number of migrants aged over 65 entering through the immigration system. Meanwhile, the large number of children being granted entry clearance highlights the prevalence of young families relocating to the island from outside the CTA.
While the number of solely worker migrant visas issued decreased slightly in 2022-2023, this was offset by the larger number of health & care visas issued.
Replying to a Tynwald question in April from Onchan MHK Julie Edge, Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson revealed there had been a total of 2,100 work visas - entry clearance, further leave to remain and indefinite leave to remain - issued since the beginning of October 2021.
Of these the most widest represented nationalities were Chinese, Filipino, South African, Indian and Ghanaian.