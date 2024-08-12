The report shows that it is predominantly younger people who successfully obtain entry clearance through the immigration routes, peaking in the 25-34 age group, followed by the 35-44 and then 45-54 age groups. There is only a negligible number of migrants aged over 65 entering through the immigration system. Meanwhile, the large number of children being granted entry clearance highlights the prevalence of young families relocating to the island from outside the CTA.