A sheep has been injured in a dog attack near the railway line at Brough Jaig, Ballaugh.
The farmer reported that the animal suffered wounds to its neck and back end.
Angela Kelly has shared an appeal to identify the dog’s owner, urging anyone with information to contact her or Ramsey Police Station.
The incident serves as a reminder for dog owners to keep their pets on a lead, particularly near farmland.
The Isle of Man Government warns that loose dogs pose a serious risk to livestock and wildlife, especially during lambing and nesting seasons.
Even well-behaved dogs can cause distress or injury to animals if not properly controlled.