British Wool is offering training on the island in sheep shearing. Their next course will be on June 26 and 27 and they can take up to six people.
The course will be on Stan Skinner’s farm, Ballachrink, at Eairy, Marown, IM4 2HQ and costs £175 + VAT per person.
Sarah Corlett, general secretary of the Manx NFU said: ‘From the Union perspective it is great that there are some shearing courses being initiated by the industry, following our discussions around this.
‘We hope that DEFA will be keen to support this. We continue to push for more investment in upskilling, and opportunities for new entrants in agriculture, alongside our work with UCM and the Federation of Young Farmers, and we will take forward any feedback from those interested.’