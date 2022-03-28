Shennaghys jiu back for 2022

After a couple of years away, a traditional folk music, dance and culture festival returns to the island.

The Shennaghys Jiu festival opens tomorrow night (Friday) and will run for the next weekend, offering up a series of concerts, featuring both international, local and returning artists, ceilis, music and dance workshops.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening will see ceilis and concerts taking place at the Masonic Hall, Ramsey, featuring music from Manx whistle player Beccy Hurst, Cornish trad band Splann and the Galician piper and flautist Xose Liz, as well as Mark Lawrence, the Ny Fennee Dancers, Echoes of Kilarney and Scottish dancer Greta Curten.

Sunday afternoon will see a showcase concert of Celtic music with the Manx Scots supergroup Mec Lir, performing with Xose Liz and the Manx harpists Arabella Aryen and Lucy Gilmore.

There will also be a day of outside concerts and dances outside the Old Courthouse in Ramsey, along with workshops on Manx, Irish and Cornish dancing.

The festival will get underway with a family concert, featuring The Ballacottier Fiddle group, dancers from Ny Fennee and Jamie and Frank Joughin.

The festival last took place in 2019.