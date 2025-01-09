Clifford Duff was shocked to find the alarms going off and smoke billowing from the terraced house when he returned home on Sunday evening.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze at Queen’s Drive West at around 5.20pm.
They were met by a ‘well-established’ fire on the ground floor of the property with two rooms well alight. In all, three fire engines were called to the scene.
Thankfully, there were no casualties but Clifford has been left bereft.
He said: ‘I am still in shock . I think I’ve have lost everything am only allowed in bottom floor to look as the middle floor is unsafe. There might be something in the top bedrooms which is salvageable but very unsure.
‘I was out and when I got back I heard smoke alarms. When I opened door smoke billowed out so I shut door rapidly and dialled 999.
‘I do have contents insurance thank God but I’m waiting on the insurance company to get an assessor to view it.’
Clifford’s immediate priority is to find somewhere else to stay but it is not proving easy.
He said: ‘Deanwoods (the rental agent) is trying to find me somewhere up north but they are finding it hard at the minute as I need to be up north as I have elderly parents so I quite often have to pop in.
‘I went to Ramsey Town commissioners for help but apparently I earn too much and I’m just over the criteria. I am in limbo and I’m presently staying with my daughter and husband in Douglas.
Firefighters spent around two hours putting out the blaze with three engines in attendance.
A fire service spokesman said: ‘The officer in charge identified a well-established fire on the ground floor of the property and deployed a breathing apparatus team to extinguish the fire.
‘The team reported two rooms were well alight and that the fire had penetrated through to the second level of the property.
‘The fire spread had compromised the integrity of the floor on the above level; accordingly ladders were used internally and externally to access all rooms affected by the fire. To facilitate the plan a third major appliance was mobilised from Laxey.
‘Three breathing apparatus teams were used in total to extinguish the fire with high pressure hose reels. Thermal image cameras were used to check for hot spots throughout the property and confirm no fire spread to the adjoining properties.
‘Positive pressure ventilation fans were then used to clear the property of smoke with one neighbouring property was also ventilated due to smoke logging.’
The fire service has since confirmed the fire was accidental although the exact cause has not been revealed.