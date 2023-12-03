Warning - the footage above contains some strong language
This is the moment a minibus appears to lose control before ploughing into a car.
The vehicle is then seen to bounce off a wall before spinning 'round 180 degrees and coming to a stop in the middle of the road.
The clip, which is circulating online, is believed to have been filmed in the Bray Hill area of the Isle of Man earlier today (Sunday).
It is not thought that anyone was injured in the multi-vehicle collision.
A number of other vehicles on the road around the time the clip was filmed appear to be struggling to negotiate the icy conditions on the route.
A spokesman for the force said: 'Conditions are treacherous and we would advise that if you don't have to travel anywhere urgently and can wait a few hours then please do so.
'The DOI have been out all night and still are but it will be difficult to cover everywhere.'
Snow fell on parts of the island on Saturday and a yellow weather warning had been in place until midday today.
Roads had been closed yesterday as a result of the bad weather but all apart from the Mountain Road have since reopened.