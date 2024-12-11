Police Scotland have confirmed the woman who died in the Solway Estuary is Manx resident Shona Campbell.
Shona, 74, disappeared while out walking near to Moss-Side Caravan Park at Cummertrees, in Annan where she was staying.
She was walking by the Solway Estuary at around 5pm on Monday and got into difficulty in the mud.
She is believed to have called the emergency services for assistance but no trace of her could be found.
Extensive searches were carried out using local and national specialist police resources, while the coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue service and the Scottish Ambulance Service and also aiding in the search.
Sadly, at around 5.40pm on Tuesday, the body of a woman was located in the Solway Estuary.
In an updated issued on Thursday, Police Scotland said: ‘A woman who died in the Solway Estuary, Cummertrees, Annan has been formally identified.
‘She has been named as Shona Campbell, 74.
‘Her death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.’
Shona was originally from Scotland but moved to the Isle of Man more than 30 years ago and worked as a PA at backs and then at Duke Video before retiring in 2014.