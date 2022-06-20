Shop closes after 42 years
The island’s biggest motorcycle shop is closing its doors on Saturday (June 25) after over 40 years in business.
Road & Track Motorcycles was set up by Sean Skillicorn and Allan Lund in 1980, and was the island’s sole Yamaha dealer, while also dealing KTM, Beta and Keeway motorcycles.
A statement was released by the two directors about their retirement, which read:
‘The time has come for us to slow down and look towards the future. Running the business over the last two years [the pandemic] has become a lot more challenging and time consuming with everything that is happening in our trade at the moment. As we head into later life we are both looking to spend more time with our families, pursue our hobbies, and hopefully spend more time travelling.’
Based on Tynwald Street in Douglas, it was also the island’s largest retailer of motorcycle gear and equipment.
Staff included Ian Skillicorn (son of Sean) and motorcycle technician John Shields.
Motorcycle instructor Charlie Williams also operated lessons out of the shop, in addition to his main base at Port Soderick.
