A beloved Ramsey business is calling on the community for help after being forced out of its West Quay premises just days before Christmas.
Ramsey Pet Supplies has relocated to two emergency shipping containers on the quayside after its building was deemed unsafe.
A spokesperson for Ramsey Pet Supplies told fans online that it was forced out of its home due to ‘stability concerns’ voiced about a vacant property next door.
The shop, known for its wide range of pet products and friendly service, says the disruption couldn’t have come at a worse time.
The spokesperson said that although the Christmas period is traditionally the busiest time of the year for the business, it has been hit hard by forced move.
‘For many months we have suffered from the ongoing demolition of the adjacent property,’ they added.
‘On the advice of Isle of Man Government and Ramsey Town Commissioners, we are presently unable to operate from inside our lovely new premises, into which we have poured our hearts, souls and (let’s face it) savings over the past three years.
‘We are so grateful to you, our loyal and longstanding customers, who have continued to stand by us week in and week out.
‘Your genuine care and concern for our predicament has repeatedly reminded us what a great place we live in.’
A resident took to Facebook to share the business’s plight, saying: ‘Ramsey Pet Supplies desperately needs your help. They’re in a really awful situation through no fault of their own.
‘Even if you’re stocked up, please stop by to give them some words of encouragement and do a little shop.’
The post also highlighted the emotional toll on the shop’s owner, who is trying to remain resilient despite the uncertainty.
As of now, the shop said it has not received further updates or assistance from authorities regarding the safety of its original building or potential next steps.
The business is now appealing to the public to visit its temporary location in the blue shipping containers across the street from its former premises.
‘Even small purchases make a big difference’, a spokesperson for the business said.
‘We’re so grateful for the support we’ve received so far and hope the community can help us get through this challenging time.’
Since the post was shared on Facebook, many have said they’ll make a conscious effort to go and support the local business.
One person said: ‘Thanks for letting us know, I’ll go and have a look around and pick some stuff up - we have to support our island businesses, or they will all disappear!’
Another added: ‘This is a stressful situation they’re in and I hope it gets resolved, I’ll nip down and pick some stuff up.’