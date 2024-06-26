A 22-year-old shoplifter who stole fragrances has been put on probation for 12 months.
Christopher Corkill helped himself to Armani Code and Dior Sauvage from Boots chemist.
Magistrates also ordered Corkill to pay £105 compensation to Boots and £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the offence was committed on February 2, at 1.20pm.
Corkill went into the Strand Street store and walked upstairs.
He took the Armani Code, priced at £105, from a cabinet, and then took a tester bottle of Dior Sauvage, which sells for £109.
Corkill walked out of the shop without paying but was identified from CCTV footage and later arrested.
He attended a voluntary interview at police headquarters but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
When shown the footage he again gave a ‘no comment’ response to questions.
A probation report said that Corkill had successfully completed a supervision order imposed in September 2021.
He had said that it had assisted him greatly.
Corkill told probation that he didn’t remember stealing the bottles, but took full responsibility.
The report recommended a further period of supervision.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client had a lot of personal issues and agreed that he would benefit from working with probation.
Mr Rodgers said that the items were, although high price items in Boots, still of relatively low value.
The advocate said that the second bottle had been a tester bottle so it would not have been in a saleable condition anyway.
Magistrates ordered Corkill, who lives at Drury Terrace in Douglas, to pay the compensation and costs at a rate of £5 per week.