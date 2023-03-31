Ramsey’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) will be operating on reduced opening hours this weekend due to staffing issues.
MIU’s revised opening hours will be as follows:
Saturday, April 1 – open 8am to 6pm (last entry 5.15pm);
Sunday, April 2 – closed, however a nurse practitioner will be operating out of the Minor Ambulatory Care Unit (MACU) at Noble’s Hospital on Sunday, April 2 from 8am to 8pm.
A Manx Care spokesperson added: 'MACU provides a similar service to the MIU in Ramsey, and therefore those with minor injuries should attend MACU on Sunday (entrance via the emergency department at Noble’s Hospital) instead of MIU.
'The on-call pharmacy in the north of the island on Sunday is Lloyds Pharmacy Shoprite, Ramsey, which will be open 10am – 2pm.
'If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999. This service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.'