People living in Ramsey, Maughold and Lezayre are being urged to fill in a consultation form on a proposed boundary extension.
This is the first step of the expansion for Ramsey Commissioners which says the town is at ‘capacity’.
However, there is strong opposition from the other two local authorities.
Lezayre Commissioners has described the move as ‘territorial’.
Whilst Garff Commissioners, which administers Maughold, says the authority hasn’t considered what the unpublished North and West Area Plan could designate as development land.
Lezayre Commissioners are inviting residents to have a look at the plans at Sulby Community Hall and information can also be found on the Ramsey Commissioners website.