Castletown Commissioners are looking for residents and business owners’ views on the closure of Market Square.
The local authority closed the square to cars during the summer, which was met with mixed responses from local businesses.
It has now confirmed that it is looking into making the pedestrianisation a year-round scheme rather than a seasonal closure.
As part of the closure events this year, games and deckchairs were available for the public to use.
Chair of the commissioners Jamie Horton said: ‘When we did the survey last year 75% of people said they want to keep it as an open space and that is a huge majority.
‘We decided in one of the last board meetings that the square is going to close again this summer, but the question is when we want to close it and for how long.’
He added: ‘We are giving both the public and the traders plenty of notice that this is happening and we welcome feedback on how we can make the square work for traders and the public.
‘We all know that there are budget constraints on every local authority this year and next year, so we are trying to invite people who can put on events to talk to us, to make sure we are not burdening rate payers in the process.’