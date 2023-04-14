The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
The risk of a few showers this morning that could be persistent at times, then clearing to become dry with sunny spells developing during the afternoon, light winds and top temperatures up to 12°C after a chilly start.
Outlook
Dry on Saturday with sunny spells for much of the day, then turning cloudy in the evening with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing overnight. Top temperatures of 12°C.
Cloudy on Sunday with some patchy light rain or drizzle during the morning, then clearing to become mainly fair. Moderate to fresh southerly winds and temperatures up to 14°C.
Sunrise: 6:21am
Sunset: 8:18pm