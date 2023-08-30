The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Risk of showers this morning as well as bright or sunny intervals. Dry this afternoon with sunny spells as the moderate to fresh northwest wind eases later in the day, maximum temperature 18°C.
Mainly dry and cloudy to start tomorrow then outbreaks of rain or drizzle arriving through the morning. This only gradually clearing to showers late in the day. Moderate to fresh southeast wind that may strengthen for a time in the afternoon. Top temperature of 17°C.
Outlook
Largely cloudy to start on Friday with the risk of a few showery outbreaks of rain, then dry with bright or sunny intervals developing in the afternoon. Light to moderate easterly wind and a highest temperature of 18°C.
Fine and dry weekend.
Sunrise: 6:22am
Sunset: 8:15pm