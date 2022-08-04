Showers at first, sunny later

Thursday 4th August 2022 5:43 am
Webcam
Castletown at 6.40am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:

Scattered showers are possible at first this morning, but will soon die away leaving the rest of the day mostly dry with lengthy sunny spells developing. Top temperature around 17°C, in the moderate or locally fresh north-westerly wind.

Dry this evening with clear spells, but with the threat of a few showers developing overnight. Minimum temperature around 10°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will be mostly dry and bright with sunny intervals, and just a small risk of an isolated shower. A moderate to fresh north-westerly wind with highs of 17°C.

Remaining dry and settled on Saturday with bright or sunny spells. A light mainly west to south-westerly breeze, with temperatures reaching up to 18°C at best.

Sunrise: 5:36am Today Sunset: 9:12pm Today

Weather
