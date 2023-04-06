The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Scattered showers are likely to affect the island at times this morning, but will become isolated this afternoon as lengthy sunny spells develop.
The moderate to fresh northwest wind will become strong in places later, with highs around 11°C.
This evening & tonight will be dry with clear spells, as the north to northwest wind falls light, allowing temperatures to fall to around 2°C, giving the risk of a slight grass frost in sheltered spots.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine, and a light and variable breeze which will settle to the southeast later in the day. Temperatures reaching up to 12°C at best.
Another dry and bright day on Saturday, with some sunshine which will turn increasingly hazy during the afternoon. A light to moderate south-easterly wind, with maximum temperature of 12°C.
Sunrise: 6:40am
Sunset: 8:03pm