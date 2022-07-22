Showers possible later

The weather forecast by Stuart Davison at the Met Office:

Dry and largely cloudy to start with some bright intervals possible. Risk of showers developing late morning and into the afternoon these tending to fade in the evening. Light and variable winds and a maximum temperature of 18°C.

Dry and cloudy to start tomorrow, then outbreaks of rain and drizzle arriving which may be heavy at times through the morning. Southerly winds increasing fresh to strong in the afternoon, top temperature 19°C.

Outlook

On Sunday dry and bright to start then the risk of a few blustery showers developing for a time as well as some sunny intervals. Fresh to strong south or southwest wind and temperatures again around 19°C.

Sunrise: 5:15am Today Sunset: 9:34pm Today