Sidecar competitor is no longer in a critical condition

TT sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, who was injured in a fatal crash on Saturday, June 4, is no longer in a critical condition.

TT organisers now say his condition is now stable. He continues to receive treatment at hospital in Aintree, Liverpool.

Mike Booth, , who was injured while competing a qualifying session for the Supersport Class on Friday, June 3, at Joey’s, is also stable and continues to receive treatment.