Sidecar competitor is no longer in a critical condition
Tuesday 14th June 2022 3:31 pm
César Chanel and Olivier Lavorel
TT sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, who was injured in a fatal crash on Saturday, June 4, is no longer in a critical condition.
TT organisers now say his condition is now stable. He continues to receive treatment at hospital in Aintree, Liverpool.
Mike Booth, , who was injured while competing a qualifying session for the Supersport Class on Friday, June 3, at Joey’s, is also stable and continues to receive treatment.
Dave Moffitt, who was injured while competing a qualifying session for the Supertwin Class on Tuesday, May 31, is in a serious but stable condition and continues to receive treatment.