Sidecar rider is in a critical condition

César Chanel and Olivier Lavorel ( Isle of Man TT )

The sidecar competitor whose passenger died yesterday is in a critical condition in hospital in Liverpool, TT organisers have announced.

César Chanel, Number 21 (originally number 39) , crashed at Ago’s Leap. He has been transferred to Aintree Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mike Booth, Number 46, Supersport Class, who crashed during a qualifying session on Friday at Joey’s is in a serious but stable condition.

He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital, and then transferred to Aintree Hospital.