Sidecar rider is in a critical condition
Sunday 5th June 2022 12:06 pm
César Chanel and Olivier Lavorel (Isle of Man TT )
The sidecar competitor whose passenger died yesterday is in a critical condition in hospital in Liverpool, TT organisers have announced.
César Chanel, Number 21 (originally number 39) , crashed at Ago’s Leap. He has been transferred to Aintree Hospital.
Meanwhile, Mike Booth, Number 46, Supersport Class, who crashed during a qualifying session on Friday at Joey’s is in a serious but stable condition.
He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital, and then transferred to Aintree Hospital.
Dave Moffitt, Number 41, Supertwin Class – who crashed on May 31 during a qualifying session at Laurel Bank - i s also being treated at Aintree Hospital, where his condition is describeed as serious but stable.