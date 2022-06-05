Sidecar rider is in a critical condition

Sunday 5th June 2022 12:06 pm
French pair César Chanel and Olivier Lavorel
César Chanel and Olivier Lavorel (Isle of Man TT )

The sidecar competitor whose passenger died yesterday is in a critical condition in hospital in Liverpool, TT organisers have announced.

César Chanel, Number 21 (originally number 39) , crashed at Ago’s Leap. He has been transferred to Aintree Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mike Booth, Number 46, Supersport Class, who crashed during a qualifying session on Friday at Joey’s is in a serious but stable condition.

He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital, and then transferred to Aintree Hospital.

Dave Moffitt, Number 41, Supertwin Class – who crashed on May 31 during a qualifying session at Laurel Bank - i s also being treated at Aintree Hospital, where his condition is describeed as serious but stable.

