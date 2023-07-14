Sight Matters, a charity that supports blind and visually impaired people, has announced its upcoming fundraising event, the Coast 2 Coast walk.
The event is open to all ages and abilities and takes place on September 3 at 1.30pm, starting at the National Sports Centre.
Participants will walk along the 12-mile heritage trail, with those who enjoy a shorter walk joining in at St John’s at 3.30pm before finishing in Peel.
The walk will aim to raise funds for Sight Matters (the trading name of the Manx Blind Welfare Society), as well as raising awareness of the services it offers to those with any kind of visual impairment.
A spokesperson from Sight Matters said: ‘The Coast 2 Coast walk has become a symbol of community participation; many enjoy the walk with friends, many enjoy the scenery, many take it as an opportunity to raise funds for Sight Matters, and many enjoy it as a personal challenge.
‘Whatever an individual’s motivation for taking part, the fact that it is a non-competitive community event means that it unites those from many different walks of life. This is the sixth Coast 2 Coast walk, with the event growing in popularity each year.’
Cathryn Bradley, chief executive officer of Sight Matters, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of Conister Bank in sponsoring our Coast 2 Coast walk. The walk raises much needed funds to support the delivery of our services, provides an opportunity to promote what we do and raises awareness about the challenges those with any form of visual impairment can face’.
The managing director of sponsor Conister Bank, Douglas Grant, said: ‘We are honoured to be a part of this journey, enabling participants of all ages and abilities to experience the captivating beauty of the island while making a meaningful impact on the lives of others.’
Registration for the Coast 2 Coast Walk is now open through the Sight Matters website, by visiting the VIP Store in Strand Street, or by visiting Corrin Court in Onchan. The walk costs £12 for adults and £5 for children, which you can pay for on the website now.