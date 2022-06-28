Sign says that Peel is only city in the island

New signs have been put up on the old railway line from Douglas to Peel, with one in the west claiming Peel is the ‘island’s only city’.

Unfortunately, the claim is wrong.

Both Douglas and Peel applied for city status as part of a Civic Honours Competition in 2021, but only Douglas was granted the status in May this year making it the island’s first and only official city.

Peel has always been known as the Sunset City because it is home to a cathedral – but having a cathedral is not one of the criteria to be named a city officially.

The sign says: ‘Situated on the picturesque west coast, Peel or Purt ny h’Inshey is the island’s only city and homes its cathedral.’

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) signs project began more than two years ago, but was repeatedly delayed due to both Covid-19 and changes in management.

The new signs currently in place are sample ones and are only in the first phase, being displayed to show what they could look like and to gauge public opinion on them. The format and layout of the signs could yet change.

While DEFA is leading the project, the Department of Infrastructure is also involved in the initiative after the resurfacing and refurbishment work they have carried out on the popular walking route in the past few years.

The introduction of the signs comes as ageing forestry signs have deteriorated and become difficult to read.

The initiative sees the government intending to brand all its signs in the same format, irrespective of which department, to show a level of uniformity and to ensure members of the public are aware they are on government land.

An independent contractor was recruited to create similar signs, with a set number of them being made with the same design and concept.

Upon feedback and a positive review, all future government signs will come from the same contractor and have a similar design.

The old railway line from Douglas to Peel is a popular route with the public, and other government projects have been completed on the trail.