Sign up is now open for Manx Grand Prix marshal duties

The TT Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

Applications are now open for anyone who wants to Marshal at this year’s Manx Grand Prix, which begins with qualifying on August 21 and ends on August 29.

People can sign on for sessions via the TT Marshals Association website (www.iomttmarshals.com).

Once an individual has registered online, they will then be able to complete the two required online training modules.

Anyone that has already marshalled at the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races will not need to complete the two online modules again, the only requirement is to sign on for the days they are available at the Manx Grand Prix by logging into their account on the TTMA website.

TTMA director Jane Corlett said: ‘Following a successful turnout for marshals at the Isle of Man TT Races, it’s wonderful to be able to announce that sign on is now open for the Manx Grand Prix.

‘We hope to see another positive response of people coming forward to play a vital role in the return of the Manx Grand Prix.

She continued: ‘The TTMA welcomes individuals of all levels of experience to come forward and sign up.

‘Marshalling is a great way to support the island’s road racing heritage and also gives the opportunity to learn new skills alongside a community of like-minded individuals.’

Rob Callister MHK, political member with responsibility for tourism and motorsport, commented: ‘The marshals did an incredible job during the Isle of Man TT Races and the community spirit really showed through on Senior Race Day, as the marshals pulled together to ensure the races could go ahead.

‘I can’t thank the marshals enough for the integral part they play in events such as the Isle of Man TT Races and the Manx Grand Prix.