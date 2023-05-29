A number of significant changes have been made to the TT schedule for this year.
There are now 10 races within the second week instead of the usual eight, with racing spread across two weekends, not just the one.
This means the Mountain Road will be shut for six days rather than four.
The changes spell the end to ‘Mad Sunday’, when fans have traditionally ridden around the course on the open roads, as racing will now take place Sunday after practices.
Senior Race Day has also been moved from Friday to Saturday.
The changes are designed to increase the popularity of the TT.
Two races will continue to be held on the Saturday, but one race will now be held on the Sunday (‘Mad Sunday’) to give weekend visitors the chance to see three races rather than two.
Monday racing is a thing of the past, with this instead becoming a contingency race day in case of delays from previous days.
Tuesday and Wednesday of race week will see two days of racing back to back. Qualifying and race length on these days will be shorter to minimise disruption to the public.
Meanwhile, Thursday will remain a contingency race day.
The Friday, which was previously Senior Race Day, will remain a bank holiday.
In terms of road closures, the A18 Mountain Road is one-way to traffic from Ramsey hairpin to Creg-ny-Baa until June 13.
The main roads known as the TT course will be closed to the public intermittently throughout the next fortnight.
Today (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday, the Mountain Road from Barrule Park will be shut from 4.45pm, or 5pm from the Bungalow, and on the TT course roads will close from 6pm to no later than 9.30pm.
On Friday, this will change to 11.15am on the mountain and 12.30pm to 4.30pm on the course, and if the contingency is needed, roads will shut again at 4.45pm on the Mountain Road and 6pm on the course, opening up again at 9.30pm.
For race week, Saturday, June 3, will see the Mountain Road shut at 9am and the course from 10am to 9.30pm.
Sunday’s closures will be at 11am and 12.30pm to 6.30pm respectively.
Monday, June 5, is a contingency day, so if needed, the mountain will close at 10.30am and the course between Barrule Park, Ramsey and Cronk-ny-Mona, Onchan from 11.30am to 5pm and the whole course from 6pm to 9.30pm.
June 6 and 7’s races will see closures on the Mountain Road from 9am and on the course from 10am to 5pm and 6pm to 9.30pm, again between Barrule Park, Ramsey and Cronk-ny-Mona, Onchan.
June 8 is another contingency day, so roads could be shut on the mountain from 10.30am and on the course from 11.30am to 5pm and 6pm to 9.30pm.
The Mountain Road will be shut from 9am on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, and the course will close from 10am to 9.30pm.
Sunday, June 11, is also a contingency day, with the Mountain Road shutting at 11.30am and the TT course closing from 12.30am to 6.30pm.
Temporary speed limits have been enforced across the island for the TT festival period and have been signposted where they apply.
Schedule for the practice and race weeks:
PRACTICE WEEK
Tuesday, May 30: Qualifying 2
6.30pm - Superbike and Superstock
7.20pm - Supersport and Supertwin
8.10pm - Sidecar
Wednesday, May 31: Qualifying 3
6.30pm - Superbike, Superstock and Supersport
8.10pm - Sidecar
Thursday, June 1: Qualifying 4
6.30pm - Superbike and Superstock
7.20pm - Supersport and Supertwin
8.10pm - Sidecar
Friday, June 2: Qualifying 5
1pm - Sidecars
1.45pm - Supersport and Supertwin
2.45pm - Superbike and Superstock
RACE WEEK
Saturday, June 3: Race day 1
10.30am - Solo warm-up (one lap)
11.45am - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 (four laps)
2.15pm - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 (three laps)
Sunday, June 4: Race day 2
1.30pm - Solo warm-up (one lap)
2.40pm - RST Superbike Race (six laps)
Tuesday, June 6: Race day 3
10.30am - Solo warm-up (one lap)
10.50am - Sidecar Shakedown (one lap)
11.45am - RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (three laps)
2pm - Carole Nash Supertwin Race 1 (three laps)
Wednesday, June 7: Race day 4
10.30am - Solo warm-up (one lap)
11.45am - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (four laps)
2.15pm - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 (three laps)
Friday, June 9: (bank holiday) Race day 5
10.30am - Solo warm-up (one lap)
11.45am - RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 (three laps)
2pm - Carole Nash Supertwin Race 2 (three laps)
Saturday, June 10: Race day 6
10.30am - Solo warm-up (one lap)
11.20am - Parade Lap
12.15pm - Milwaukee Senior TT (six laps)