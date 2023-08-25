The Castletown and District Over 60s Club will be holding its annual band concert and buffet supper with the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band providing the entertainment.
The event will be held on Tuesday, September 12, starting at 7.45 pm in Morton Hall Castletown.
The cost of admission is £3 includes a buffet supper along with tea or coffee.
The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome.
Doors open at 7pm.
Former chief minister Tony Brown, who is the chairman of the club, said: ‘This is a friendly, enjoyable, and relaxing community event with wonderful musical entertainment. The event is open to the public and everyone is most welcome.
‘We are delighted that our wonderful Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band will be providing a varied programme of musical entertainment, and for a bit of fun there will be the usual two free bingo games for anyone who wants to play, with a nice prize for each winner.
‘There will also be a raffle.’
All proceeds from the evening go to the club to help with its costs.