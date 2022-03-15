Sir John talks to Probus club

Subscribe newsletter
The Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, was the guest at the March neeting of Ramsey and District Probus Club.
After lunch Sir John spoke to the forty-plus members and friends on his career in the military.
He was able to speak from first-hand experience of international events and incidents that were within the memory of all the audience.
Club coordinator Bill Betts said: ‘While no secrets were given away the lifting of a corner of the veil proved both fascinating and entertaining and was warmly received.’
Sir John was also presented a 25-year long-service badge to one of the Probus members, Bill Quigley.
Ramsey and District Probus Club meets once a month, normally on the second Wednesday of the month, at The Grosvenor Pub in Andreas.
Meetings start at 12.30pm and usually consist of a lunch followed by a speaker.
During the year occasional visits are arranged to local points of interest or as a follow on from a speaker.
Probus took its name from a compaction of ‘professional’ and ‘business’ and is a lunch club for retired men with those backgrounds,although this is not a requirement nowadays.
Probus clubs originated to give Rotary Club members somewhere to go when they reached retirement age but is now open to all.
New members are welcome and contact can be made via any existing members or by email to [email protected]