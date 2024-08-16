Sir Mark Cavendish’s record-breaking Tour de France exploits will be marked at a special homecoming event at the NSC later today (Friday).
The 39 year old’s remarkable cycling career, which culminated with a record-breaking 35th stage win at Le Tour last month, will be celebrated with a special lap of honour at one of the places it all began - the NSC raceway.
People are invited for a flag-waving roar of appreciation as Sir Mark completes a lap on the cycling track he rode as a child. The celebratory parade lap was pushed back a day because of the bad weather yesterday.
Youngsters who would like to cycle with Sir Mark on a lap of the raceway need to be able to ride two-wheel bikes without balancers or stabilisers, have a helmet and should arrive at the NSC raceway with their bikes by 12.45pm.
If you can’t make it to Sir Mark Cavendish’s homecoming event today you can follow our live blog as the day unfolds.
Programme
11.40am - Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK arrives at the NSC and is greeted by head of sport Paul Bridson.
12.15pm - The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Philippa Lorimer arrive at the NSC and are greeted by the Chief Minister, Sarah Maltby MHK and Paul Bridson 12.30pm - Sir Mark Cavendish arrives with his family at the National Sports Centre and is greeted by the Chief Minister, Mrs Maltby and Mr Bridson. Sir Mark and family are escorted to the National Sports Centre café to meet the assembled dignitaries and guests. 12.40pm - Sir Mark, his family, dignitaries and guests make their way down the stairs to the rear entrance of the NSC and make their way across the bridge to the VIP seating area 12.50pm - Sir Mark is escorted to VIP area and/or start line
12.55pm - The Chief Minister delivers short remarks welcoming assembled guests and paying tribute to Sir Mark and the achievements throughout his career
1pm - His Excellency and Sir Mark make their way to the start line. Once Sir Mark is on his bike and ready, His Excellency waves off Sir Mark with the Manx flag. Sir Mark will commence a solo lap of the raceway
1.05pm - As he completes his first lap, Sir Mark slows down and children stationed in the paddock area near the start line begin to join him for the second lap, on their bikes, marshalled by Dot Tilbury and accompanied by marshals on bikes. Sir Mark will complete a maximum of five laps. When spectators should arrive
Spectators should arrive at the raceway from midday and should be in place by 12.45pm. NSC staff will be around the track to advise spectators where to go.
Car parking
Car parking at and around the NSC will be extremely limited and spectators are advised to travel on foot, by bus or bicycle.
Closures
The NSC pool will be closed between midday and 2.30pm today. Traffic congestion
The Isle of Man Constabulary is warning of heavy traffic congestion around the NSC area later today, in particular Pulrose Bridge, Groves Road and Quarterbridge. Bus services to the NSCServices to the NSC from Douglas (Lord Street) 11:42am - Service 22H (Stand B) arriving Quarterbridge at 11:47 12:07pm - service 5 (Stand B) arriving Quarterbridge at 12:12 11:50am - service 2 (Stand C) arriving NSC at 11:57
Services from West (Departures from Peel Town Hall) 10:52am - Service 5 arriving Quarterbridge at 11:23 11:23am - Service 6 arriving Quarterbridge at 11:50 11:55am - Service 5C arriving Quarterbridge at 12:26
Services from South (Port Erin) 10:54am - service 2 arriving NSC at 11:44 11:14am - service 1H arriving NSC at 12:04
Services from North (Ramsey Bus Station) 10:10am - Service 5 arriving Quarterbridge at 11:23 11:10am - Service 5C arriving Quarterbridge at 12:26.