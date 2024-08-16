Isle of Man cycling legend Sir Mark Cavendish is set to make a triumphant homecoming this afternoon.
The Manx Missile is currently on the island and will a special lap of honour at the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas today.
The lap will be especially poignant for the 39 year-old Manx sporting star as it takes place on the raceway where his storied cycling career began.
Ahead of the event, people were invited to wave flags and cheer Cav on as he takes the lap.
The event was initially planned to take place on Thursday but had to be pushed back to today due to the weather.
Friday’s lap is expected to start at 1pm and will last about 30 minutes.
The event has been organised by the Isle of Man government.
It said that the occasion will present the opportunity for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture to announce more details of the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway, a scheme to honour and celebrate Sir Mark’s achievements, which is due to open early next year.
Sir Mark will be welcomed to the island at the entrance to the raceway by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, MHK and by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor.
Dot Tilbury MBE, who started coaching Sir Mark at the age of nine, will also join the celebration.
