Cycling superstar Sir Mark Cavendish’s has once again revealed his passion for motorsport as he visited the latest World Rally Championship round in Greece.
The Tour de France’s most prolific stage winner, who recently met with the TT’s most successful rider Michael Dunlop, went for a cycle with some of the championship’s top names before undertaking a shakedown stage with eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier at the wheel.
Following the ride in Ogier’s Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid a beaming Cavendish said: ‘That was one of the best things I’ve ever done.
‘Seeing the best drivers in the world – not the best rally drivers – the best drivers full-stop, doing what they do was an amazing experience
‘The similarities are actually striking [between rallying and cycling]… anyone who drives a car thinks they can drive a rally car and anyone who rides a bike thinks they can ride the Tour de France, but when you see it up close and you see what they do, it really sets the best apart.
‘I think the most important thing for both rally and cycling is the fans – they are part of the stage, and they can get as close to the action as possible. That’s what special, that’s what’s humble and that’s what keeps it real in these sports.’
Ogier, who joined Cavendish for the cycle, added: ‘It was a very enjoyable moment.
‘I love to share experiences with other sportspeople, especially when they are legends. It’s amazing what this guy has achieved in cycling. ‘I can feel it a little bit in my legs today, but I think for [Mark] it was a little more his chest area that is pumping!’
After appearing at the Acropolis Rally’s ceremonial start in Lamia on Thursday night, the cycling legend also took in some of the event’s opening stages on Friday.
Cav posted on social media that he’d been a rally fan since watching the Manx International Rally as a child. He said: ‘It’s so cool being here. I remember watching rallies all through the 90s in the Isle of Man when the international was massive. I’m buzzing [to be here].’