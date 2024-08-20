Two of Manx sport’s most iconic figures met on Douglas Head last week.
The Tour de France’s most prolific stage winner Sir Mark Cavendish had a chat with the TT’s most successful rider, Michael Dunlop, with the pair back in the island.
Dunlop and Cavendish both established their own slice of sporting immortality this summer, when they became the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ in their respective sports. In June, Michael overtook the long-standing record tally of 26 TT victories held by his late, great uncle Joey Dunlop, with four more victories putting him at the top of the victory chart with a staggering 29 wins. And in July, Manxman Mark defied all of the odds to claim a record breaking 35th Tour stage win, overtaking the Belgian great Eddy Merckx in the process. A TT spokesperson said: ‘The links between these two sporting GOATS are hard to ignore. Both men achieved their successes on two wheels driven by a thirst for speed.
‘Both overtook a record held by the greatest and most revered riders of all time.
‘And both have had to overcome significant adversity in the process, defying the odds and – at times – logic to create history. ‘But perhaps the small island in the middle of the Irish Sea is the greatest link of all.
‘The Isle of Man is home to the TT, and the place that has dominated the attention of Dunlop’s sporting ambitions for a lifetime. Whilst it is the birthplace of Cavendish and the place where he learnt his craft as a young cyclist, before going on to achieve unprecedented success on the international stage. ‘These two sporting greats were keen to meet one another and instantly clicked, comparing notes on the weight of expectation, overcoming adversity and their respective plans for the future. ‘Michael Dunlop and Sir Mark Cavendish are two of the world’s most committed and driven sportsmen who have put themselves and the Isle of Man on the global sporting map, and we were delighted to be able to facilitate their first meeting.’