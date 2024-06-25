Homebuilder Dandara has been given the go-ahead for the next phase of its Quay West development in Douglas.
Planning consent has been granted to build blocks of flats on a prominent brownfield riverside site off Lake Road.
There will be a total of 109 apartments, made up of 49 one-bed and 60 two-bed flats, six of which will be for first time buyers. The development will be constructed on what was once the site of a sawmill and builders’ merchants but latterly has been used as a car park.
There will be six blocks, ranging from four to six storeys in height and separated by landscaped courtyards.
Dandara will pay £1,100,750 towards the government’s housing reserve fund in lieu of providing no more than six affordable apartments. The first phase of Quay West on the former Bridge garage site on Bridge Road won planning consent in 2010. The planning committee unanimously approved the application (24/00310/B) for phase 2 and 3 at its meeting on Monday.
Dandara’s development site is in a high-risk flood zone.
But an assessment concluded the flood risk was limited to the ground floor car park, bin stores and entrance lobbies.
In a submission the registered building officer noted that the Clinch's Court development on the other side of Bank Hill has caused significant harm to the steam railway station's setting when viewed from the platform.
But they concluded the latest Quay West development would not have an adverse impact.
Recommending approval, planning officer Toby Cowell said it constituted a high standard of design and the redevelopment of a prominent brownfield site would have a positive impact upon the character and appearance of the area.
Dandara’s planning director David Humphrey said the company was looking to start on site as soon as possible and it was expected to take two years to complete.